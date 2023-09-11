Two dead in separate road accidents in Bengaluru  

A garment factory worker died when a car hit his bicycle in Electronics City on Saturday night.
The accident occurred when Nagaraju was cycling home to Naganathapura after work. Local residents took him to hospital with severe injuries, but Nagaraju died. Electronics City police have filed a case against the negligent car driver.
Meanwhile, another accident happened on the same evening in the Kadugondanahalli traffic police station limits, where 50-year-old Mahendra Kumar was hit by a lorry ferrying concrete for metro construction work.
Kumar, a resident of Nagawara, worked as a cleaner in a nearby hospital. He was walking home after work when he was hit by the lorry on JMJ Road. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Police said the lorry has been seized and a case was filed against the driver.