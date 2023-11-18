Two from Rajasthan arrested in Bengaluru for stealing antiques from jeweller

Bengaluru: Two Rajasthan natives were arrested for stealing gold and silver antique items, old currency notes, and other items from a local jewellery shop where they worked, police officials said Friday. The suspects were Rakesh, 22, and Kethuram, 24.
Aravind Kumar Thade, who owns Kanchana Jewellers in Nagarathpet, alleged that on October 29, the antiques and other items in his shop were stolen. The Halasuru Gate police, who registered the case and began the probe, found their first clue after scouring the CCTV footage.
Police found that the two suspects, along with an accomplice, Shyam, who is at large, robbed the store. Rakesh and Kethuram worked at the jewellery store for a month.
During the recent Deepavali festival, Kumar and his family were away. Sensing an opportunity, the suspects, who knew where the shop key was kept, used it to open the store and steal the valuables, a police investigator told DH.
From the suspects, the police recovered gold weighing 1.624 kg and silver weighing 6.455 kg, both worth Rs 1.02 lakh. They also recovered Rs 5.50 lakh cash, old currency notes, wrist watches and one two-wheeler.