Two held for peddling ganja in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Jalahalli police have arrested two people for allegedly peddling ganja in the city, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The police recovered 41.3 kg of ganja, worth Rs 41 lakh, from the suspects.</p>.<p>During the probe, the duo confessed that they sourced the narcotics from a contact in Odisha, brought them to the city via train and sold them to customers.</p>.<p>The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on.</p>