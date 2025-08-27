Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two held for peddling ganja in Bengaluru

The police recovered 41.3 kg of ganja, worth Rs 41 lakh, from the suspects.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 21:39 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeganja

Follow us on :

Follow Us