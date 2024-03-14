JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two injured after suspected robbers open fire at Bengaluru jewellery shop

The police are reviewing the CCTV footage to get leads on the four-member gang that arrived at the shop around 11.15 am on two motorcycles.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 07:49 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: At least two people were injured after four unidentified men opened fire at a jewellery shop in northern Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli on Thursday, police said.

The police suspect that it was an attempted robbery but haven't ruled out other angles.

They are reviewing the CCTV footage to get a lead on the four-member gang that arrived at the shop around 11.15 am on two motorcycles, police sources said.

The police and forensic experts are combing through the area and collecting samples.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 March 2024, 07:49 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeKodigehalli

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT