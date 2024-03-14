Two injured after suspected robbers open fire at Bengaluru jewellery shop

Bengaluru: At least two people were injured after four unidentified men opened fire at a jewellery shop in northern Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli on Thursday, police said.
The police suspect that it was an attempted robbery but haven't ruled out other angles.
They are reviewing the CCTV footage to get a lead on the four-member gang that arrived at the shop around 11.15 am on two motorcycles, police sources said.
The police and forensic experts are combing through the area and collecting samples.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital.
(Published 14 March 2024, 07:49 IST)