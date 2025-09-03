Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two IPS officers posted to restructured posts from BBMP to GBA

The move comes into effect immediately and will hold until further orders.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 02:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 02:27 IST
BengaluruBBMPIPS officer

Follow us on :

Follow Us