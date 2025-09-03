<p>Bengaluru: In line with the restructuring of posts from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the state government has posted two IPS officers to restructured positions in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF).</p>.<p>The move comes into effect immediately and will hold until further orders.</p>.<p>According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services), Roopa D IPS, currently Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), Greater Bengaluru Authority; and Mutharaju M IPS, currently Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), Greater Bengaluru Authority.</p>.GBA to make way for 500 new leaders in the city: DK Shivakumar.<p>The posts of Additional Director General of Police and Superintendent of Police in the BMTF have been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre posts of Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, and Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, respectively, under Rule 12 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.</p>