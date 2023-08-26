Two men detained for aiding Sri Lankan fugitives

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested two men on Friday for allegedly aiding three Sri Lankan fugitives who were apprehended in the city on Wednesday.
Mansoor Ali was apprehended at his residence in Chennai, while Anbalagan M, who operates a passport facilitation office in Koramangala, was taken into custody at his residence in Viveknagar.
On Wednesday, CCB sleuths had detained a murder suspect named Jai Paramesh.
During an unexpected encounter, the officers discovered three individuals in his apartment who did not speak either Kannada or Hindi. The officers grew suspicious and apprehended all three, who were later identified as criminal fugitives from Sri Lanka. They were identified as Kasan Kumara Sanka from Gampha, Amila Nuwan from Kaduwela, and Ranga Prasad, hailing from Colombo. These fugitives had entered India with the assistance of a man named Jalal, who is currently in Oman.
Based on statements provided by the apprehended fugitives, the sleuths focused their attention on Ali and Anbalagan, leading to their
subsequent arrests.
Ali had functioned as a middleman between the fugitives and their Sri Lankan associate, while Jalal had facilitated the financial transactions between them.
Anbalagan was allegedly responsible for arranging the necessary documents required for the fugitives to depart from India.
SD Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner (Crime), informed DH that the apprehended fugitives had considered Bengaluru solely as a shelter and had not planned or committed any crimes within the city.
“Bengaluru merely served as a temporary hiding place for them; they intended to leave the city shortly,” he said.