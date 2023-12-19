Minor sister duo kept as house help rescued from Bengaluru man's home, 3 held

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police rescued two minor girls who were being kept as house-help by a resident in Jayanagar.
The prime accused, Ashok Kumar, along with Shreyans Chowdare and Gourav Chowdare, has been arrested in connection with the case.
Well-placed police sources said Income Tax (I-T) officials discovered the minors during recent raids at Kumar's residence.
A police investigator told DH that on December 16, an official at the Jayanagar police station received information about Kumar keeping the two minors. Jayanagar police took suo motu action and found the girls, aged 10 and 8, at Kumar's house.
When asked, the minors revealed that they were the daughters of Sanjay Mandal from Bihar's Gaya. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girls were brought to Bengaluru by Kumar and the other two accused from Mysuru, where their parents were employed. The minors were intended to serve as house help and assist in caring for Kumar's ailing wife.
Jayanagar police booked the trio under Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and Sections 3 and 14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, rescued the minors and arrested the three accused. The girls were handed over to the Women and Child Welfare Department.
“The girls’ mother has arrived,” the investigator quoted previously said. “The statements are being recorded. Prima facie, it was found that the minors’ parents were working previously for Ashok and hence, they were allowed to stay at his home as house help. However, since it is illegal, we have initiated action.”