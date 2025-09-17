Bengaluru: Brothers from Chennai nabbed in Rs 24-lakh gold cheating case

<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru Gate police have arrested two men from Chennai for cheating a city jeweller of gold ornaments worth Rs 24 lakh.</p>.<p>The brothers, part of a trio, had a long business relationship with the victim before committing the fraud. Their third brother is already lodged in the Chennai Central Jail in another case.</p>.<p>The case was registered on February 20 after the manager of a jewellery shop in Nagarathpet filed a complaint. He said he had known the brothers for two years, during which they regularly collected 22-carat gold and returned either 24-carat gold or cash.</p>.<p>On January 6, 2025, the brothers collected 350.25 grams of gold ornaments and failed to return either the gold or the money, prompting the cheating complaint.</p>.Criminal absconding for 12 years arrested from Bengaluru; remanded in judicial custody.<p>The Halasuru Gate police launched an investigation and apprehended two of the suspects in Chennai on September 3. They confessed and also implicated their third brother. The two were brought to Bengaluru and remanded to 11 days of police custody.</p>.<p>The police have recovered 243 grams of gold ornaments. The suspects were produced before the court on September 12 and remanded to judicial custody.</p>