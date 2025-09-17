Menu
Bengaluru: Brothers from Chennai nabbed in Rs 24-lakh gold cheating case

The brothers collected 350.25 grams of gold ornaments and failed to return either the gold or the money, prompting the cheating complaint.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 22:17 IST
Published 16 September 2025
