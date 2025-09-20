Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two school buses stranded on Balagere–Panathur stretch, repeats last week’s incident

Videos of the incidents went viral, sparking outrage over poor infrastructure.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 02:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Christ Public School bus had its front wheel trapped in an open drain on a narrow road. The driver struggled to free the vehicle. DH PHOTO
The Christ Public School bus had its front wheel trapped in an open drain on a narrow road. The driver struggled to free the vehicle. DH PHOTO
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 02:28 IST
Bengaluru newsSchool busPanathurBalagere

Follow us on :

Follow Us