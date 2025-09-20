Two school buses stranded on Balagere–Panathur stretch, repeats last week’s incident

<p>Bengaluru: Two school buses got stuck on the Balagere–Panathur stretch on Friday morning, the same location where another bus was trapped last week with 20 children onboard.</p>.<p>One bus was stuck during morning pickup and another during afternoon drop-off. Both incidents involved children onboard, raising parent concerns.</p>.<p>A Christ Public School bus had its front wheel trapped in an open drain on a narrow road. The driver struggled to free the vehicle while traffic halted both ways. A New Horizon Gurukul School bus got stuck in slush, requiring a JCB to extract it.</p>.<p>Dr Sunil Kumar Vuppala, a local resident and parent, said, "The roads here are in dire need of repair and drain pipes. After last week's incident, the drain pipe is being installed."</p>.<p>Another parent, Nilima Kumari, voiced fears: "It takes more than one hour or sometimes two hours to travel just 2.5 km. We are scared to send our children on the road."</p>.<p>Videos of the incidents went viral, sparking outrage over poor infrastructure.</p>.<p>"It is a disaster waiting to happen, anytime. It is sad that children's lives are at risk. The government needs to wake up, it is high time," said an X user.</p>