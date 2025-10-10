<p>Bengaluru: Uber is set to launch its intercity motorhome service in Bengaluru as part of a limited-time campaign, starting October 15.</p>.<p>Following a pilot in Delhi NCR earlier this year, the service has now expanded to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. In Bengaluru, it will remain operational until December 31, with bookings opening on October 13.</p>.<p>Luxe features </p>.<p>The offering features custom-designed, caravan-style motorhomes for outstation road trips. Each vehicle accommodates four to five passengers and is equipped with amenities such as a television, microwave, mini-refrigerator, and lavatory. A dedicated driver and helper are included to assist throughout the journey. Bookings must be made at least 48 hours in advance.</p>