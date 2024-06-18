UDD orders probe against BBMP chief engineer Basavaraj Kabade

Bengaluru: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has instructed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to initiate an internal enquiry against Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer of the BBMP's solid waste management company.
The directive follows a letter from Urban Development Minister and Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, citing public complaints of irregularities in works executed under solid waste management in Hebbal constituency by Kabade.
"I have received several complaints regarding irregularities from the public against Basavaraj Kabade while executing various works in Hebbal constituency. These works are related to solid waste management undertaken by the BSWML," stated Suresh in his letter addressed to the UDD and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Although the letter, dated February 26, does not specify the exact nature of the works, it is suspected to pertain to door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste.
The minister has urged disciplinary measures against the BBMP engineer.
Nearly three months after the letter was dispatched, the UDD has directed the BBMP to conduct an investigation. "Please investigate the matter and submit a report," wrote Girinath, instructing his subordinates to take appropriate action.
Published 17 June 2024, 20:01 IST