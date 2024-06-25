Sanatana Dharma remark: Udhayanidhi Stalin's court appearance postponed to August 8

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's scheduled appearance before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday over his 'Sanatana Dharma' remark has been postponed to August 8, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the 42nd People Representative Bengaluru Court posted the matter to August 8 at the request of an advocate, and bail has been granted on Rs 1 lakh cash surety.