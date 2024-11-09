Home
bengaluru

Unemployed man stabs mother over minor argument    

The victim, identified as Ayesha, was a homemaker. The police have arrested her 31-year-old son, Sufiyan, in connection with the incident.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 20:36 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 20:36 IST
Bengaluru

