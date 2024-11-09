Unemployed man stabs mother over minor argument    

<p>Bengaluru: A 55-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her son over a minor argument at their home in south Bengaluru’s Puttenahalli on Friday, the police reported.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Ayesha, was a homemaker. The police have arrested her 31-year-old son, Sufiyan, in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>The attack occurred around 9.30 am while Ayesha was preparing breakfast. According to the police, an argument erupted between them, which escalated, leading Sufiyan to stab his mother in the neck multiple times with a kitchen knife.</p>.Schoolteacher booked for breaking 11-year-old student's tooth.<p>An investigating officer stated that Sufiyan fled immediately after the attack. Neighbours, hearing Ayesha’s screams, alerted the police helpline, but she succumbed to severe blood loss before help arrived.</p>.<p>The police disclosed that Sufiyan was unemployed and often argued with his mother, while his younger brother, the household’s sole earner, was away at work.</p>.<p>On Friday, after another argument, Sufiyan allegedly acted impulsively, leading to the fatal attack. The police later arrested him a few kilometres from the house.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under BNS Section 302 (murder).</p>