Upkeep of medians, park: Contract extension for pvt firm in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The BBMP has signed an agreement with city-based realty firm Puravankara Ltd for the upkeep of four road medians and a park in central Bengaluru.
The firm, maintaining these public spaces under corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the past two years, received an extension from the civic body for another three years.
The agreement states that Puravankara will ensure the upkeep of the median between Balekundri Circle and Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Road, Kamaraj Road and the stretch leading to Anil Kumble Circle. The firm has also shown interest in maintaining the Rest House Park. In exchange, the builder gets a small space to display its brand name.
The three-year extension was given on the request of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, it is learnt. The BBMP Act 2020 allows engaging private firms to maintain the Palike's assets for a maximum period of five years.