US Consul launches Indo-Pacific curriculum at CHRIST university

<p>Bengaluru: US Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, officially launched the Indo-Pacific curriculum at CHRIST (Deemed to be University) in the city recently. The curriculum, funded by a grant from the US Consulate General in Chennai, was collaboratively developed by the Indo-Pacific Circle (IPC), the Centre for East Asian Studies (CEAS) at Christ University, and the Council for Strategic and Defense Research (CSDR).</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering at the launch, Consul General Hodges highlighted the US commitment to fostering educational collaborations that contribute to a deeper regional understanding.</p>.<p>The Indo-Pacific curriculum includes a series of online recorded lectures presented by 18 scholars from India and the Indo-Pacific region. These lectures cover topics such as the diversity of the Indo-Pacific, trade, demographics and challenges, the Indo-Pacific nuclear discourse, and climate change and security in the Indo-Pacific, among others.</p>.<p>The curriculum is freely available on the IPC website, offering students, researchers, and the public a valuable resource to explore and analyse the geopolitical, social, and environmental dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.</p>.<p>The event saw the participation of prominent academic leaders, including Dr Fr Jose CC, Vice Chancellor of Christ University, and Dr. Manoharan, Professor and Director of the Centre for East Asian Studies at Christ University.</p>