<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he has directed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the alleged illegal detention and assault of a domestic worker by Varthur police personnel.</p>.<p>"The incident has come to my notice. I have sought a report from City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. Once the report is received, appropriate action will be taken against officers found guilty," Parameshwara told reporters.</p>.<p>K Parashuram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the ACP, Marathahalli, had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report confirming the incident. Based on the findings, three members of the staff — Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari and Archana — have been suspended. They allegedly assaulted the domestic worker on the first floor of the police station.</p>.<p>Recently, DG&IGP MA Saleem issued a circular directing police personnel to act with dignity and sensitivity while dealing with the public, especially women.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) also sought a report from the DCP (Whitefield) on the assault incident. </p><p><strong>The incident</strong></p>.<p>On October 30, Priyanka Jhanwal filed a complaint at the Varthur police station alleging that her housemaid, Sundari Bibi, had stolen a diamond ring.</p>.<p>PSI Mounesh Doddamani registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in connection with the complaint before leaving the station.</p>.<p>Later that day, Bibi, a native of West Bengal, and her husband were allegedly detained and beaten by police personnel after being accused of theft. She alleged that seven officers — four men and three women — assaulted her inside the station.</p>.<p>"I pleaded my innocence, but they kept hitting me with lathis and called me a Bangladeshi," she said, claiming that her husband was also beaten when he tried to defend her.</p>.<p>Their cries for help reportedly drew the attention of nearby migrant workers, who informed a city-based social activist.</p>.<p>The police later released Bibi, who was unable to walk due to her injuries. She was taken to Bowring Hospital, where doctors recorded multiple bruises and registered a medico-legal case (MLC).</p>