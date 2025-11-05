Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Varthur station assault: Karnataka HM seeks report; three cops suspended

On Monday, the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) also sought a report from the DCP (Whitefield) on the assault incident.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 21:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 21:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us