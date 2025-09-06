Vendors gobble up Bengaluru footpaths as pedestrians get pushed onto the road

<p>Bengaluru: Every morning, 70-year-old Mrityunjayappa from Jayanagar 9th Block is forced to walk on the road instead of the footpath, which is occupied by makeshift eateries, cart vendors, and food trucks.</p>.<p>Darshinis and cafes often set up standing tables or convert footpaths into serving stations to save on rent.</p>.<p><strong>At Jayanagar</strong></p>.<p>Residents complain regularly, but little changes. Many allege eateries bribe officials to continue operating.</p>.<p>Once walker-friendly, Jayanagar’s footpaths are now dominated by encroachers.</p>.<p>On 33rd Cross Road, Jayanagar 4th T Block, several jewellery shops use footpaths as parking space.</p>.<p>Activist Vinay Srinivas noted that authorities target powerless street vendors but spare restaurants. “Even if action is taken, it remains temporary,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>At Banashankari</strong></p>.<p>On 27th Cross, Banashankari II Stage, food trucks and fruit vendors block entire stretches, pushing pedestrians onto the road.</p>.<p>The president of a residents’ welfare association said, “Vendors scatter belongings across footpaths, spilling onto the road. It creates traffic jams and unsafe conditions for pedestrians and drivers alike.”</p>.<p>The road, which has two hospitals, two hotels, and a tech park, connects south and east Bengaluru. Parked vehicles and encroachments worsen jams, with traffic often reduced to a choked flow. Some vendors chain their carts to footpaths and abandon them for months.</p>.<p>Authorities continue to trade blame, with the traffic police pointing to the civic body and vice versa.</p>.<p><strong>At Indiranagar</strong></p>.<p>Footpaths here have been turned into parking areas by eateries and their patrons. Bike showrooms display vehicles on them.</p>.<p>Activist Snehal Nandihal said, “Footpaths are always an issue in Indiranagar. They are either encroached, dug up by civic authorities, or missing. We have lodged several complaints against the eateries here.”</p>