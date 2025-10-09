<p>Bengaluru: Veteran RSS man K Narahari, who represented the Bangalore Teachers’ constituency in the Legislative Council for 18 years, died on Wednesday. He was 93.</p>.<p>A resident of Srirampura, Narahari’s last rites were conducted at the Harishchandra Ghat on Wednesday afternoon.</p>.<p>Top BJP and RSS leaders, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Sah Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, condoled Narahari’s death. </p>.<p>Narahari was born in Mysuru on May 25, 1932. After earning a mechanical engineering degree from BMS College of Engineering in 1958, Narahari went to Kodagu where he worked as an RSS Pracharak.</p>.<p>He was a mechanical engineering lecturer for 24 years. He also taught at the RSS’ Officers’ Training Camp (OTC).</p>.In JNU, RSS eyes a legacy reversal.<p>He rose to become Kshetreeya Karyavah in the RSS and served as president of The Mythic Society.</p>.<p>As an MLC (1984-2002), Narahari was known for his speeches on education in the Legislative Council. In one interview, Narahari recalled that his speech on minority appeasement earned praise from the likes of J H Patel.</p>.<p>“Both Christianity and Islam failed to unite mankind. Even Marxism has failed to unite the world. Ultimately, it is nationalism which <br>binds a country together and not religion,” Narahari had said.</p>