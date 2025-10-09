Menu
Veteran RSS leader K Narahari no more

Narahari was born in Mysuru on May 25, 1932. After earning a mechanical engineering degree from BMS College of Engineering in 1958, Narahari went to Kodagu where he worked as an RSS Pracharak.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 22:11 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 22:11 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSMysuru

