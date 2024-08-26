VIP treatment to Darshan: 9 prison officials suspended, 3 FIRs filed

Those suspended as per the preliminary probe are V Seshumurthy, Chief Superintendent of Prison; Mallikarjun Swamy, Superintendent of Prison; jailers Sharanabasava Aminghada and Prabhu S Khandelwal; assistant jailers LS Thippeswamy, and Srikanth Talwar; head warders Venkappa Kodti and Sampath Kumar Kadapatti; and warder Basappa Keli.

“Further investigation will be held by senior IPS officers. Once a report is received, necessary action will be initiated,” Parameshwara said.

“We are also contemplating whether to move the inmates to different prisons,” he added.

The viral photograph accessed by DH on Sunday showed the actor sitting on the prison veranda in a plastic chair, puffing a cigarette and holding a cup in his hand. It is suspected that another inmate captured the photo and leaked it, sparking concerns about the effectiveness of cellphone jammers installed in the prison.

The photograph also featured notorious history sheeter J Nagaraj alias 'Wilson Garden' Naga, in a black t-shirt, Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, in a textured white t-shirt, and history sheeter Srinivas alias Kulla Seena.

Naga and Kulla Seena are accused of dozens of serious crimes, including murder. Naga has been arrested under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA).

A video of Darshan purportedly video-calling a fan has also gone viral. In the video, Darshan is purportedly seen waving from inside his prison cell. Police are on the lookout for Satya, the son of ex-rowdy Jaani, who was seen on the video call.