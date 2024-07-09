Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune restaurant booked for operating beyond permissible hours

Bengaluru: City police have registered an FIR against One8 Commune restaurant on MG Road in central Bengaluru for allegedly operating beyond permissible hours.
Acting on a tipoff, a police sub inspector (PSI) on patrol duty visited the restaurant around 1.20 am on July 6 and found it open.
The PSI, attached to the Cubbon Park police station, filed a non-cognisable report (NCR). After obtaining permission from a court, the NCR was converted into an FIR.
“I received information about One8 commune operating beyond the stipulated deadline for restaurants and hosting customers even at 1.15. I myself visited the place around 1.20 am and the restaurant was still operating,” the SI wrote in his complaint.
One8 Commune has been booked under the Karnataka Police Act for failing to preserve order in public places. Restaurants in Bengaluru are permitted to operate until 1 am, beyond which they will invite action.
A police officer said that the patrolling officers are tasked with overseeing the closure of restaurants (leaving a few exceptions) by 1 am.
Published 09 July 2024, 05:48 IST