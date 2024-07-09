Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune restaurant booked for operating beyond permissible hours

Bengaluru: City police have registered an FIR against One8 Commune restaurant on MG Road in central Bengaluru for allegedly operating beyond permissible hours.

Acting on a tipoff, a police sub inspector (PSI) on patrol duty visited the restaurant around 1.20 am on July 6 and found it open.

The PSI, attached to the Cubbon Park police station, filed a non-cognisable report (NCR). After obtaining permission from a court, the NCR was converted into an FIR.