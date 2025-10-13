Menu


Domestic Violence | Women are reporting, but the system isn’t responding

Despite legal protections, survivors face stigma, silence, and systemic neglect in accessing justice and support
Renuka Chowdhury
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 06:55 IST
