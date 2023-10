Bengaluru: As per the guidelines from the Election Commission, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started de novo preparations for the electoral roll of graduates and teachers constituencies. Accordingly, eligible teachers and graduates can register by submitting forms 18 and 19 before November 6. A draft electoral roll will be published on November 23, following which objections can be filed till December 9. The final electoral roll will be released on December 30.