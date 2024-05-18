Waste management: Designate sacrifice areas during Bakrid in B'luru, experts urge govt  

Bengaluru: Experts have urged the government to establish temporary slaughterhouses and designate specific sacrifice areas to improve waste management and reduce air and water pollution during Bakrid.
In a detailed presentation to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), M Inayuthulla, Director of Water Institute at UVCE, highlighted the recurring issue of animal waste generated during Bakrid celebrations ending up in sewers, causing numerous problems.
"In many areas, including Shivajinagar, the sewer system is not up to the mark and there is a high possibility that the waste ends up in stormwater drains, which in turn gets carried to the waterbodies in the city, thus polluting them,” he explained.
Stressing the need for water resource management and waste disposal for maintaining sanitation and environmental safety, Inayuthulla proposed a series of measures to help address the issue.
“The city produces close to 400 tonnes of waste during Bakrid. Setting up temporary slaughterhouses in every ward and collecting waste from these points will make the process more scientific and reduce the chances of pollution,” he said.
He added that unscientific and unplanned waste disposal could lead to health issues.
Inayathulla is sending the proposals to various government departments and plans to hold a brainstorming session with experts to develop solutions that can be implemented during the celebrations.
This year, Bakrid is set to be celebrated on June 16.
