Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 houses two prime cores with a maximum CPU speed of 4.6GHz and six performance cores that can clock up to 3.62GHz CPU speed to deliver smooth performance
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Credit: Qualcomm

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 20:50 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneQualcommSnapdragonchipsetAndroid phoneMobileMobile Chipset

Follow us on :

Follow Us