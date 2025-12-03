<p>Aanshul Uthaiah, 22, a working professional in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, posted a video addressing his concerns of not wanting to work at his current organisation anymore. </p><p>In a post titled 'Sunday Ramblings', he took to Instagram on his idea to quit his job because he finds it boring and monotonous. </p><p>"I am quitting my job tomorrow and I have no clue what I am going to do," he said. He continues to talk about how he feels confused, and does not know how he will go ahead with his decision. </p>.<p>Bringing his viewers and audience along in this journey, he clarifies that he enjoys creating content. "I have been creating content for three months now, and have about 10k followers, And, I actually enjoy doing that," he shares in the video.</p>.'Sholay' bike in working condition, still fit for short rides: L K Atheeq.<p>He also says that he got into two universities in Australia for his Masters, but said he does not want to study again.</p><p>This reel garnered over 2 million views, with many users rooting for him. Since then, he has shared updates to the first reel on this journey. </p><p>In his consequent videos, he is seen telling the viewers he spoke to his manager about his resignation. </p><p>The videos of his journey has left the internet in splits. Many expressed their support for the 22-year-old, and this series has sparked discussions on topics related to job pressures, dissatisfaction, and burnout amongst the youth. </p><p>The comment section saw users coming together, expressing words of encouragement to Aanshul. A comment read, "Brother, full support from my end and a big shoutout to you!"</p><p>Another user wrote, "You cannot reach somewhere and be someone unless you leave behind where you are and who you are right now. All the very best junior."</p><p>"Not knowing what to do is powerful in itself, it opens new doors and reveals capabilities we never knew we had. It pushes us to try things we never imagined we could. Keep going!!! You got this!" another comment read. </p>