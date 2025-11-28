<p>Udupi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday urged every Indian to adopt 'Nine Sankalpas' — a set of personal resolutions aimed at strengthening the nation through sustainable practices, cultural preservation, and community responsibility.</p><p>He was speaking at the 'Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana' programme at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, where one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars and devotees, came together to recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison. The Prime Minister began his address with a warm “Yellarigu Namaskara”, drawing an enthusiastic response from the gathering.</p><p>Modi emphasised on cultivating meaningful personal goals. Among the nine resolutions he highlighted were water conservation, natural farming, and planting a tree in the name of one's mother. He urged people to support at least one underprivileged person in improving their livelihood. Stressing the significance of “Swadeshi”, he said that choosing Indian-made products strengthens the country’s economic structure and creates employment opportunities. He also called upon citizens to “go vocal for local”, encouraging them to promote indigenous products and technologies.</p>.PM Modi holds roadshow in Udupi.<p>The Prime Minister underlined the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle by including millets in daily meals and embracing yoga as a part of daily life. He also spoke about the need to preserve ancient manuscripts and support the conservation of India’s vast repository of traditional knowledge.</p><p>He noted that the Central government has launched the Gyan Bharat Mission to advance these efforts. Additionally, Modi urged every Indian to take a personal vow to visit at least 50 places in the country connected to India’s <em>parampara</em> and <em>virasat</em> during their lifetime. He cited examples such as the Kurukshetra Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra and the Krishna–Rukmini Mela in Gujarat to illustrate how cultural heritage continues to be celebrated.</p><p>Modi said that Lord Krishna’s teachings and the message of the Bhagavad Gita had inspired several major government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, the PM Awas Yojana, and the International Solar Alliance. He also made reference to the historic laws empowering women, stating that all national efforts should ultimately be directed toward the country’s progress and well-being.</p><p>He also recited the 15th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, the Panchadasha Adhyaya, adding a devotional essence to the occasion.</p><p><br>Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa located in front of the sanctum in the Krishna Mutt and dedicated the 'Kanaka Kavacha' — a golden covering for the sacred 'Kanakana Kindi', the window through which saint-poet Kanakadasa is believed to have had darshan of Lord Krishna. </p><p>Paryaya Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami conferred 'Bharata Bhagya Vidata' title on Modi on the occasion. </p>