Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

PM Modi visits Udupi Krishna Mutt; calls for water conservation, healthy lifestyle

He urges every Indian to adopt 'Nine Sankalpas' — a set of personal resolutions aimed at strengthening the nation through sustainable practices
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 10:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us