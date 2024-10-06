Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Waterlogging in Bengaluru after heavy rains

Waterlogging and incidents of tree falling have been reported from some parts of the city, following heavy showers on October 5 night.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:41 IST

Teams from the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are actively working to restore normalcy by baling out water from spots that are inundated, and by clearing trees that were uprooted.

Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources, the city recorded 10.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday.

Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

A compound wall collapsed at Binnypet, damaging some bikes parked along the wall.

Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Some roads in Kalyan Nagar, near Electronic City, Bengaluru-Mysuru roads, among others witnessed inundation, leading to traffic issues, which are being addressed.

Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Published 06 October 2024, 14:41 IST
