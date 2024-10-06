Waterlogging in Bengaluru after heavy rains

Teams from the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are actively working to restore normalcy by baling out water from spots that are inundated, and by clearing trees that were uprooted.
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources, the city recorded 10.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday.
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
A compound wall collapsed at Binnypet, damaging some bikes parked along the wall.
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Some roads in Kalyan Nagar, near Electronic City, Bengaluru-Mysuru roads, among others witnessed inundation, leading to traffic issues, which are being addressed.
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Published 06 October 2024, 14:41 IST