We will support government schoolchildren: D K Shivakumar

Speaking at the prize distribution programme for the 4th National STEM challenge winners organised by the National Education Foundation, DKS said that the government was committed to developing government schools in the state.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 22:43 IST

Comments

Bengaluru: The government will provide complete support to help government schoolchildren gain international exposure, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the prize distribution programme for the 4th National STEM challenge winners organised by the National Education Foundation, DKS said that the government was committed to developing government schools in the state. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the government was striving to provide quality education in the schools. 

“It is our responsibility to provide quality education at our schools and colleges and hence, from this year, 25,000 PU students will be given training for NEET, CET, and other competitive examinations. We are also tapping into CSR funds,” he said. 

Published 27 August 2024, 22:43 IST
