<p>It’s been five months since I swapped the chaos of Delhi-NCR for the laid-back charm of Bengaluru - and I can confidently say that it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made.<br><br>Sure, there’s traffic that can test patience of even the calmest soul and streets where every auto-driver knows every shortcut but not your destination. But once learn to live with that, the city wins you over with its warmth, culture, and yes, the all-year-round room-temperature like weather.</p>.New drive in Bengaluru to let citizens play traffic cop for a day .<p>Let me take you through my journey of falling in love with this city... one 'Swalpa Swalpa' at a time!<br><br><strong>Weather that makes you smile</strong><br><br>It's a no secret how Bengaluru’s weather is a blessing. I landed in the city in the month of June and it was some drastic change for me from hot and humid Delhi summers and getting surprised to see that I don't even need ceiling fan while sleeping. Morning walks in Cubbon Park, breakfast at some Udupi restaurant, coffee outings in the evenings, and spontaneous weekend trips to Nandi Hills - Nothing else one needs? Even when the skies open up, it’s more romantic than gloomy! Something that is missing in any other city of the country.<br><br>It feels like the city’s giving you a gentle hug every time you step out and you think - is it the greenery, is it the weather or is it the people?<br><br><strong>Food adventures that never end</strong><br><br>Bengaluru will also surprise you with the choice of street food it offers especially when every corner has something new to try. The first time I tried Bisi Bele Bath - it looked like some mysterious yellow rice, but one bite and I was hooked. Mysore Pak? Melt-in-your-mouth goodness that you simply can't resist. From cozy cafes in Indiranagar, MG Road, Church Street or to mess halls near Koramangala, I’ve tasted everything - idli, vada, dosa, and even fiery chicken and mutton delicacies. And not to forget the Koshy's, the Paragon and the Rameswaram Cafe.<br><br>And how can we not discuss the Filter Coffee? Before coming to Bengaluru, it was just another coffee for me. But my views are completely changed now. One sip of it, and I realised I’d been consuming fake coffee all my life.<br><br><strong>Traffic troubles? Just part of the Bengaluru story</strong><br><br>Any discussion about Bengaluru can't be complete without discussing the traffic. So. let's get done with it. Yes, city’s traffic can be a nightmare and you might take hours to cover even a 5km stretch and might do it in minutes on the very next day. So, time and distance are not co-related in Bangalore.<br><br>Initially, I used to be irritated when I got stuck in traffic. Now, I just roll down the window, wave at the auto drivers, and say “Swalpa adjust maadi!” like a local.<br><br><strong>Learning Kannada: From ‘Gothilla’ to ‘Swalpa Swalpa Baruthe’</strong><br><br>Coming from Delhi, language of the city - Kannada was completely new to me. Initially, I used to utter 'Kannada gothilla,' (I don't know Kannada) when someone used to speak to me in Kannada and the reaction was like as if I had used some alien words. But slowly, with practice, I started picking up phrases like 'Swalpa swalpa baruthe' (I know a little) and 'Thank you, haudu!' with a smile.<br><br>Now, when I try speaking Kannada, people instantly give a smile and show willingness to help. It’s become a fun game - how fast can I learn a new word before the auto driver laughs and teaches me three more!<br><br><strong>Bengaluru, you’ve stolen my heart</strong><br><br>Traffic and occasional confusion with language are part of the package for anyone coming here from North. But the city has so much to offer - the greenery, the heavenly food, the warm people, and the unbeatable weather. I’m excited to learn more, explore more, and keep saying, “Swalpa swalpa baruthe, haudu!”</p>