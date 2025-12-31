Where’s the party tonight? A lowdown on Bengalureans' top picks

<p>Rental villas have emerged as a popular choice with Bengalureans for New Year’s Eve parties. Both old and young are giving popular pubs and restaurants a miss and heading to private properties located on the outskirts of the city to spend the night. </p>.<p>Kshitija K, a college student, told Metrolife that an unexpected crowd experience during Christmas shaped her plans for New Year’s. “We ended up on Church Street on Christmas. And we had to contend with a large crowd,” she says. To avoid a repeat, she is hosting a house party at a villa near Kengeri. While villas offer privacy and amenities like pools, they can be expensive. “The costs work out only when they are shared among larger groups, especially for food and drinks,” she adds.</p>.<p>This shift isn’t limited to younger crowds. Anish P, an IT consultant in his 40s, is hosting a villa party near Doddaballapur. “It becomes like a getaway. We also skip the hassle of cleaning up,” he says.</p>.<p>Demand for short-term stays has surged. Villa 8485, located off Airport Road in Vaderpura, is sold out for New Year’s Eve, while its sister properties on Ittamadu Road and in J P Nagar are nearly booked out as well.</p>.Vaikuntha Ekadashi Mahotsava celebrated at ISKCON Bengaluru .<p><strong>Hostel stays</strong></p>.<p>Some revellers, like Shravan Shetty and Felix Thomas, are booking hostels close to party hotspots. “We chose a hostel close enough to walk to, so we don’t have to deal with cabs or driving,” Thomas explains. “It’s budget-friendly, and we’re only paying for a few hours of sleep.”</p>.<p>Udayan Deshpande, Airbnb superhost and community leader for Airbnb Karnataka, notes a shift in booking patterns. While Airbnb does not promote house parties as a standard, he says Bengaluru continues to see high demand for flats and villas for small gatherings. “Most inquiries are from smaller groups of four to six people, typically in their mid-30s to late 40s,” he says. “They book an apartment or two in central Bengaluru, cook at home, and keep it low-key rather than hosting loud parties.”</p>.<p>Deshpande also notes a rise in staycations compared to last year, particularly in areas close to workplaces and tech corridors, such as Whitefield, Domlur, and HSR Layout. “People — especially those living in PGs or smaller homes — are booking nearby properties to host friends,” he says. Villas on the city’s outskirts remain consistently popular for house parties, regardless of the occasion. Another contributing factor this year is increased airfare, partly due to the IndiGo airline crisis. “Usually, people travel to places like Goa, Puducherry, or Mumbai. This year, many seem to be staying back in the city,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>Not partying?<br></strong>Some young Bengalureans are choosing alternative ways to welcome the new year. These include road trips, midnight runs and hikes, binge-watching films, and even trying New Year’s Eve superstitions from around the world, such as eating grapes under the table or wearing specific-coloured undergarments for luck, health, wealth and love.</p>.<p><strong>Public transport support tonight<br></strong>• Women cab and auto drivers for women commuters at cab and auto pickup/drop points across select junctions.<br>• Namma Metro and BMTC bus services extended until 2 am.</p>