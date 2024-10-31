Bengaluru: Whitefield PSI in Lokayukta net for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught a police sub-inspector (PSI) accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 to refrain from implicating a man in an attempted murder case.</p>.<p>A Lokayukta police team headed by Srinath Mahadev Joshi, Superintendent of Police, caught PSI Gangadhar around 6 pm on Wednesday accepting the bribe.</p>.<p>Ambarish, a resident of Muthsandra, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police, alleging that Gangadhar was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him. </p>.Bengaluru: Commercial tax official arrested for accepting bribe .<p>According to the Lokayukta police, Ambarish was a suspect in a criminal case filed at the Whitefield police station, in which he had obtained bail. Despite securing bail, the PSI contacted Ambarish and threatened to implicate him again in the case. He demanded Rs 50,000 to refrain from doing so.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, he accepted Rs 25,000 as an installment and kept it in a drawer at the police station. The sleuths seized the money and arrested the accused PSI. </p>.<p>Gangadhar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is on, according to Lokayukta sources.</p>