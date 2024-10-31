Home
Bengaluru: Whitefield PSI in Lokayukta net for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

A Lokayukta police team headed by Srinath Mahadev Joshi, Superintendent of Police, caught PSI Gangadhar around 6 pm on Wednesday accepting the bribe.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 22:26 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 22:26 IST
