Woman finds husband is gay after 3 years of marriage, files police complaint

A 29-year-old woman has filed a police complaint, accusing her husband of being gay.
The woman, originally from Shivamogga, filed the complaint at the Jnanabharathi police station. Police have booked the husband under IPC sections 498A (domestic violence), 420 (punishment for cheating and dishonestly) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Police plan to summon the suspect for questioning, an officer said.
The couple got married in 2020. When she didn't conceive after two years, her family members started asking questions. Her husband suggested she undergo a medical examination but never became physically intimate with her, she stated in the complaint.
"I was given unreasonable excuses when I approached him for intimacy. When questions were raised about our compatibility, my husband made me undergo a medical test without revealing his sexual orientation," she alleged.
The couple also tried In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) but it failed. She later got suspicious and checked her husband's social media only to find out that he was gay.
When she confronted him, he allegedly assaulted her, forcing her to leave him and return to her parents. He tried to bring her back. His family, too, tried but she didn't succeed, the FIR states.
The woman told the police that when she rebuked him, he threatened to kill himself.