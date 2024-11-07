Work to validate efficacy of two diabetes formulations to begin soon at IISc centre

<p>Bengaluru: Work to scientifically validate two Ayurveda formulations to treat diabetes is set to begin shortly at the newly established Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, IISc. </p>.<p>Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), will be working on isolating and characterising the six components in the two formulations — Mustadi Ghana Vati and Varadi Ghana Vati — to identify which component works best in what concentration to control sugar levels in prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes patients, said Dr KS Nagabhushana, director of research at Prayoga. </p>.Type 1 diabetic, now a pro cyclist, tells his story.<p>He noted that a randomised clinical trial will be conducted over nearly three years with three groups of prediabetic and diabetic patients — one that is administered metformin (class of medicines for Type 2 diabetes), and the other two with the formulations — to test and compare results. They will be using instruments such as the triple-quad mass spectra and CHNS analyser (to determine the percentage of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and sulphur) to identify chemical compounds in the samples. </p>.<p>"We do not know what component does exactly what in Ayurveda medicine. The chemical composition might not be identical in each Ayurveda medicine as the plant ingredients will be sourced from different places. Therefore, we need to see the changes of the formulation in each batch and identify any batch-to-batch variance to validate its efficacy and help develop improved interventions," he said. </p>.<p>Individual components will be animal-tested by the IISc to check the efficacy of the active ingredients, he added. The Ministry of AYUSH has provided Rs 52.47 crore to fund the initiative. </p>