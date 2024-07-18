Workshop on AI in precision medicine at IISc

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will bring together researchers in AI for medical image computing and public health for a workshop at its premises on August 1 and 2.
The workshop on AI and precision medicine will have experts highlight recent advances in precision medicine and AI’s role in enhancing patient care and public health systems. It is open to all students and early-career researchers interested in medical imaging. Recent advances in precision medicine will be one of the focus areas.
IISc said the annual workshop is aimed at facilitating a greater understanding of ongoing research in the industry and academia. It will have among its themes medical imaging modalities, population-level probabilistic modelling, and applications including computer-aided diagnosis, therapeutic planning, and follow-up.
The workshop will also feature practical AI coding sessions. Experts will address participants on the diverse aspects of the two fields and their applications.
The attendees will be required to submit posters presenting their research contributions that are relevant to the workshop themes. The submission of these posters is mandatory for participation. Candidates can register for the workshop on the IISc website. The last date for submission of applications is July 22; the soft copies of the posters need to be submitted by July 25.
Published 17 July 2024, 21:43 IST