World Sickle Cell Day: Need for universal screening of inherited blood disorders

Of the seven districts, all the cases detected so far were in the first three districts, noted Dr Shakila N, Deputy Director and State Nodal Officer, State Blood Cell. Those identified with the trait or disease are registered and seeking treatment in government health facilities in Karnataka, she added, obtaining blood transfusions for free and hydroxyurea medicines even at the PHC level.

The state health department has set an ambitious target of screening 3.5 lakh people for sickle cell anaemia by 2026. However, it screens people for haemoglobinopathies -- or inherited blood disorders affecting the Haemoglobin -- only if they have a family history or are symptomatic.

Sickle cell trait indicates that the person has inherited the sickle-cell gene mutation from one parent. They will present with no clinical manifestation of symptoms but carry the gene. If both parents are carriers, there is a 50% chance their children will inherit the trait and a 25% chance of developing a sickle cell disease, note haematologists. In sickle cell crisis, blood flow can be blocked, leading to severe pain in the body. "The lack of a premarital or prenatal screening for such disorders means that there is often retrospective testing done only if a someone comes to the hospital with symptoms," said Dr Manoj Reddy, paediatric haemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician, BMJH Sankalp India Foundation.

If the gene mutation is detected early, even during pregnancy, families can be counselled about the consequences to prevent further transmission, or about available options of treatment, noted Dr Sitalakshmi Subramanian, haematopathologist and transfusion medicine specialist, St John's Medical College Hospital.

Since treatment is lifelong – or expensive in the case of a bone marrow transplant – prenatal screening and counselling are the only ways to prevent transmission of the gene mutation.

Haemoglobinopathy prevalence in Karnataka

Haemophilia: 2,706 cases

Thalassemia: 2,288 cases

Sickle cell trait: 2,004 people

Sickle cell anaemia: 192 cases

Govt approval

The proposal to establish an Integrated Centre for Diagnosis and Treatment for Hemoglobinopathies at Koppal and Kalaburagi has been approved by the government.

“The two ICDT centres would greatly help us in screening for such blood disorders. After an expert consultation, the state will plan for a pilot project to screen for such disorders,” said a senior health department official.