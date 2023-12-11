Yatra to carry Bhagat Singh’s legacy flagged off in Bengaluru

The second phase of the Bhagat Singh Jan Adhikar Yatra commenced here on Sunday and will cover 13 states to take the Indian revolutionary’s legacy to the masses.
The yatra has been jointly organised by the Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI), Disha Students Organisation, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Bigul Mazdoor Dasta and several other progressive organisations. It will cover 8,500 km through 80 districts and will culminate in Delhi on March 3.
In Bengaluru, the yatra went through Freedom Park, MG Road and Shivajinagar. Before the flag-off, a meeting was held at Freedom Park.
Speaking at the event, Naujawan Bharat Sabha’s representative, Supreeth, said: “To whip up an atmosphere of communal frenzy, issues like mandir-masjid, love jihad, and gau raksha are being raised, so that the BJP government can bring in a huge number of votes by cashing in on communal hate. At such a juncture, people must unite and organise around their real issues and fight back against communal fascist politics.”
Shivani, the spokesperson for the Revolutionary Worker’s Party of India, said, “The 10 years of Modi government have unleashed a monster of inflation over the masses and broken our backs. Gas cylinder prices have risen from
Rs 450 in 2014 to Rs 1,000. Petrol, which was at Rs 55, is now at Rs 100.”
“The prices of all essentials like food, clothing and shelter have skyrocketed exponentially. The main reason behind the rising prices is the manifold taxes being extracted by the Modi government,” she added.