Yatra to carry Bhagat Singh’s legacy flagged off in Bengaluru

Speaking at the event, Naujawan Bharat Sabha’s representative, Supreeth, said: “To whip up an atmosphere of communal frenzy, issues like mandir-masjid, love jihad, and gau raksha are being raised, so that the BJP government can bring in a huge number of votes by cashing in on communal hate. At such a juncture, people must unite and organise around their real issues and fight back against communal fascist politics.”