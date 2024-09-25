Yelahanka gas power plant to ensure Bengaluru’s energy security

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is targeting an increase in its installed power capacity from 32,000 MW to 60,000 MW by 2030, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday.
At the inauguration of the state’s first gas-based power plant, the 370 MW ‘Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant’ (YCCPP), Siddaramaiah emphasised the importance of boosting energy production for Karnataka's growth.
"Energy security is critical for Karnataka’s development. Without a reliable power supply, homes and industries cannot function, halting economic activities across the state. A consistent energy source is vital for attracting investments, which will drive GDP growth and improve the overall quality of life for citizens. To ensure sustainable growth, Karnataka must become a power-surplus state," the Chief Minister said.
His deputy DK Shivakumar explained the significance of the YCCPP in meeting Bengaluru’s growing energy demands and preventing power cuts.
“The 370 MW Yelahanka gas-based power plant is dedicated to Bengaluru to eliminate power cuts and meet the city's increasing energy needs. During the project’s development, there were concerns about noise levels, but we assured residents that with advanced technology, the plant would operate within acceptable noise limits, ensuring peaceful coexistence," Shivakumar said.
The plant, established by KPCL, will generate 236.825 MW through a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW through a steam turbine generator, for a total capacity of 370.05 MW.
In recognition of the workforce's efforts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a one-time bonus of Rs 5,000 for all plant employees.
Total capacity: 370 MW (megawatt)
Gas turbine: 237 MW
Steam turbine: 133 MW
Project cost: Rs 2,500 crore
Annual generation: 2,755 MUs (million units)
Tariff: Rs 8 per kwh
Published 25 September 2024, 02:47 IST