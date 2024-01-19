Yelahanka tahsildar fined Rs 10,000 for not issuing khata copy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Yelahanka tahsildar for not issuing a copy of the khata certificate to a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.
The order also noted that tahsildar Anilkumar Arolikar neither followed the previous orders of the commission nor attended the hearing in person, despite reminders.
Mohan Krishnamoorthy, a retired IAF officer, had purchased 20 guntas of land in Vaderahalli village, North Bengaluru, in 1995.
The khata mutation for this land has been pending for 30 years with the office of the Yelahanka tahsildar, despite court orders. While awaiting the khata mutation, Mohan had sought a certified copy of the land deed from the office of the tahsildar under the Right to Information (RTI).
As the request went unanswered, he filed the first appeal with the Public Information Officer (PIO). During the hearing, the KIC found lapses on the part of tahsildar for withholding information.
State Information Commissioner KP Manjunatha imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the tahsildar, directing him to deposit the amount in the government treasury.