Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Young naturalist Ishan Shanavas to share wildlife journey at BIC on November 12

Ishan’s earliest brush with nature began at home, when his mother asked him to count the squirrels and birds outside the window of their Indiranagar home.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 23:38 IST
Bengaluru newsauthorBICnaturalist

Follow us on :

Follow Us