<p>Shivamogga: A video of some youths reportedly raising "pro-Pakistan" slogans during the Eid Milad procession held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhadravati">Bhadravati</a> on Monday night is going viral on social media.</p><p>While the procession was moving through Ambedkar Circle in Bhadravati, some youths were heard allegedly raising "Pakistan zindabad" slogans.</p><p>"We have registered a <em>suo motu</em> case at the Old Town Police Station in Bhadravati regarding the video. The authenticity of the video is being verified. If the authenticity is confirmed, we will also investigate who raised the slogans,' Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga district GK Mithun Kumar told mediapersons on Tuesday.</p>