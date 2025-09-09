Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bhadravati: 'Pro-Pakistan' slogans raised during Eid Milad procession?

Case registered; authenticity of the video being verified, say police
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 07:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 07:21 IST
Karnataka NewsPoliceBhadravati

Follow us on :

Follow Us