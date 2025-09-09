<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar"> DK Shivakumar</a> played it safe about leadership change in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>government by saying, "Only time will answer. Without hope, there is no life", stressing that the matter rests with the party high command.</p><p>"My party high command is the whole and soul for us; we go by their directions. Whatever they decide, we accept,” he said at the India Today Conclave South 2025 on Tuesday.</p><p>Since the government was formed in the State in 2023, there have been reports about a secret power-sharing formula in the party, according to which the five-year term of the Chief Minister would be shared between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Shivakumar.</p>.'No leadership change in Karnataka': Shivakumar asks party leaders not to speak to media.<p>To a question on whether the high command has given him any assurance of making him the Chief Minister, Shivakumar underlined that the Congress government’s strength lay in unity. “It is not a one man’s effort, not me or Siddaramaiah or anyone else. All of us have tirelessly worked together. We have given a commitment to the people of Karnataka. The people responded to us, believed us. It is the unity which brought us big strength,” he said.</p><p>He said the government’s focus remained on fulfilling its commitments to the people. “We have promised the people of Karnataka we will give them a good government with good governance. That is the most important thing, so we all will work together for whatever we have promised to the people of Karnataka," Shivakumar said.</p>.Didn't discuss leadership change with MLAs, MPs in Karnataka: Congress leader Surjewala.<p>On speculation of rivalry within the Congress, he said, “There are no factions. There is only one faction, the Indian National Congress.”</p><p>On <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-song-row-shivakumar-on-backfoot-says-ready-to-apologise-if-anyone-is-hurt-amid-uproar-within-party-3697537">apologising for singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Legislative Assembly</a>, Shivakumar said he did not want to allow space for unnecessary controversies. “I do not want someone to create a nuisance, my ego is not important. That is why I apologised for the RSS anthem row," he said and stressed his lifelong loyalty to the Congress. “I am born a Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."</p><p>He described the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> mass burial controversy as a "bogus" conspiracy fuelled by internal squabbling between the BJP and the RSS, while asserting that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would reveal the truth.</p>