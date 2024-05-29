Bhavani Revanna seeks anticipatory bail citing rumoured SIT notices

A court in Bengaluru has sought the Special Investigation Team’s response on the anticipatory bail application filed by JD(S) leader H D Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna.
Bhavani moved the application before the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs, seeking anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case registered against her husband and son Prajwal Revanna at the K R Nagar police station in Mysuru district.
Bhavani stated in the application that she got to know from TV channels and certain newspaper reports that the SIT had issued her a notice seeking her appearance. She claimed to have sent a communication to the SIT, saying she had not received any such notice. The application further said that on May 23, 2024, certain TV channels further reported that the SIT had sent her a second notice.
Published 29 May 2024, 01:57 IST