<p>Mangaluru: In a late-night operation, Kavoor police arrested 17 persons for allegedly indulging in gambling at a house in Bolpugudde village, Mangaluru taluk.</p><p>Acting on information from Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division) Shrikant K, a team led by Kavoor Police Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun Biradar raided the premises around 11.30 pm. The suspects were found betting money on the card game Andar Bahar. Police seized Rs 1.92 lakh in cash and 18 mobile phones, with the total value of recovered property estimated at Rs four lakh, Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said.</p><p>Those arrested were identified as Diksheet (31), Dayananda (40), Raghavendra (41), Vaishak Shetty (25), Praveen Kumar (40), Shahul Hameed (50), Tilak Raj (31), Jayanand S (44), Umesh (41), Gautam (32), Lawrence Raja D’Souza (48), Inas D’Souza, Muhammad Ashraf, Mohammed Fayaz (42), Mustafa (61), Sunil D’Souza (41), and Kannan (42) of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>A case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station under Section 78 of the Karnataka Police Act and Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.</p><p>The raid was carried out by PSI Mallikarjun Biradar along with personnel Chandru, Reji, Damodar, Halesh, ASI Jayaram, Manjunath, Nagaraj and other staff, under the guidance of the ACP.</p><p>The commissioner said that while gambling cases are usually booked under the Karnataka Police Act, this case was registered under provisions of organised crime in the BNS as two of the accused already faced similar cases. He added that all pending cases have been chargesheeted and repeat offenders with two or more cases will henceforth be booked under organised crime provisions.</p>