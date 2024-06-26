Biometric attendance must for RGUHS students

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), which is transitioning from a paper-pen mode of exams to Tab, has made Biometric attendance mandatory for students pursuing various courses in the colleges affiliated with it.
All these years, biometric attendance was there only for staff. To monitor the students’ attendance digitally, the university has taken this decision.
As explained by the officials of the university, the biometric system will help to track students’ attendance easily and update the same digitally. For the examinations held this month, the university gave tabs to write exams to the students on a pilot basis.
However, varsity officials mentioned that this will also help to reduce absenteeism. In the circular issued, the university has directed all affiliated colleges to take measures for the implementation of biometric attendance for students and to submit monthly reports.
“Biometric attendance will be one of the criteria for colleges for renewal of affiliation during Local Inspection Committee visit,” said a senior official of the university.
There are over 1,400 colleges, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, under the RGUHS.
It can be recalled that the RUGHS had introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) in examinations to identify impersonation.
