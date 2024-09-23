Karnataka BJP alleges Rs 117-cr 'scam' in purchase of modular OTs

Bengaluru: The state BJP on Sunday alleged a Rs 117-crore scam in the Medical Education Department in procurements for and modernisation of 114 modular operation theatres in 18 state-run medical colleges.
BJP chief whip in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar, while releasing documents pertaining to the alleged scam in Bengaluru on Sunday, said that the officials of Medical Education and Health department have colluded in inflating the purchase cost of a modular theatre from Rs 49.70 lakh to Rs 1.52 crore. He demanded the resignation of Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil over the alleged scam.
Ravi Kumar said that the state government had invited a Rs 176.70-crore tender for installation and modernisation of 114 modular operation theatres (MOTs). This exercise was taken up in in 60:40 ratio (state government to contribute 60 per cent of funds and balance 40% to be managed by respective medical colleges).
He claimed that the Kerala Medical Service Corporation (KMSC)had come forward to set up the MOTs at an estimated cost of Rs 49.70 lakh per MOT along with three year warranty. But, the Medical Education department allotted the tender to M S Lakshmana Ventures Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 1.52 crore with a warranty of just one year.
Ravi Kumar said that KMSC would have set up each MOT at a cost of less than Rs 50 lakh. But procurement cost has been inflated to Rs 1.52 crore. “This is a scam of Rs 117 crore,” he alleged.
He also alleged that four companies had taken part in the tender process and three were rejected without any valid reasons. “We have applied for information under the RTI, and the details about rejecting tenders of these companies have not been furnished,” he said.
Responding to a question, Kumar said that he had not discussed the scam with his party leaders in the state. “Once I discuss with our leaders, I am planning to meet the Governor as well as Lokayukta to register my complaint,” he said.
He added that tentatively it has been planned to meet Governor and Lokayukta on September 24.
