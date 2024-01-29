BJP demands restoration of Hanuma Dhwaja, warns of stir across Karnataka

Taking serious note of the removal of ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ (saffron flag with Lord Anjaneya) by the Mandya district administration, the state BJP leaders on Sunday launched a broadside on the Congress, alleging that the latter indulged in appeasement politics. The BJP also warned of launching a statewide protest by hoisting saffron flags on the roofs of all buildings and houses in the state.
Speaking to reporters here, leader of the Opposition Ashoka questioned why the Congress hates Rama and Hanuman, while showering all praises on Tipu Sultan.
“Just last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that his name had Rama, while his deputy D K Shivakumar said that his name began with Shiva. Use of police force to remove 'Hanuma Dhwaja' has unmasked their fake love for Hindus,” he said.
He alleged that the police resorted to baton charge against the Hindu activists.
BJP general secretary and former minister V Sunil Kumar asked reporters if the Congress government had banned hoisting of saffron flags in the state.
“If the state government has not taken such a decision, it must take action to hoist the flag immediately, besides initiating disciplinary action against the officials who removed the flag. That day is not too far when electorate of this state will vote you out the way the Congress government removed the flag,” he said.
BJP senior leader C T Ravi, in his post on X, said that the Congress leaders had no right to claim that they too were Hindus. “If you (Congress) were true Hindus, you would not have asked the district administration to remove the flag. This is a clear case of the government itself trying to fan communal tensions,” he said.
BJP leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar wondered how long the Congress will continue to detest Hindus, their gods, customs and anything associated with them in the state.
“The Congress inherently does not like Rama, Hanuman, and refuses to take a stand on against conversions and against cow slaughter. All they like to do is go to mosques and dargahs and bow down there, while refusing to wear anything associated with saffron and step into the temples,” Ravi said.