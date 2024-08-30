BJP has pitted Dalit against Dalit, says M B Patil

Belagavi: Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said that BJP leaders have used Dalits to target one another.

All procedures were followed while allotting civic amenity site in Bengaluru to Rahul Kharge son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. However, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalawadi Narayanswamy was used by BJP to make allegations against Kharge.

On the other hand, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra or the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashok did not come forward to make such allegations.