BJP has pitted Dalit against Dalit, says M B Patil

Belagavi: Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said that BJP leaders have used Dalits to target one another.
All procedures were followed while allotting civic amenity site in Bengaluru to Rahul Kharge son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. However, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalawadi Narayanswamy was used by BJP to make allegations against Kharge.
On the other hand, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra or the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashok did not come forward to make such allegations.
There was discontent within the BJP as many leaders refused to accept Vijayendra as its state president. So Vijayendra followed in his father's footsteps and pitted Dalits against Dalits as his father had pitted Lingayats against Lingayats, he said.
Patil told reporters on Friday that a committee verified the application submitted by Rahul Kharge and allotted him civic amenity site as per procedures and there were no violations in it.
No concessions have been given to him and the rates were decided during the tenure of BJP government. The site has been proposed as a research and innovation centre and Rahul Kharge as also been awarded by DRDO for the innovation project earlier.
In order to target Kharge, BJP has used services of Narayanswamy. They have pitted Dalit against Dalit, while its other leaders remain in the background. Vijayendra should enlighten everyone by explaining how his father B S Yeddiyurappa pitted Lingayats against Lingayats, he added.
I have not insulted in Narayanswamy. He had been allotted industrial plot in the year 2006, but could not complete the project and changed purposes of the land.
After the land was cancelled it has got a stay from the court, but could not build a shed on the land despite lapse of time.
BJP leaders of the likes of Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, R Ashok, Basavaraj Bommai and others have not accepted Vijayendra as state president. There is discontent brewing in BJP and it appears that he could not continue for long as state president, Patil expressed.
Published 30 August 2024, 16:04 IST