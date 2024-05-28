BJP in Karnataka needs purification, says Eshwarappa

"He has lost people's faith in Shikaripura itself. The Central leadership of the party is under an illusion that BJP in the state is standing only potential leader of B S Yediyurappa. One should not forget that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a fierce leader of Hindutva, is also a great leader of the Lingayat community," said Eshwarappa.

"It is sad that the BJP in the state is following Congress culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to end the dynasty politics in Congress. But, ironically, in Karnataka, the dynasty politics of Yediyurappa and his sons is encouraged."

"It is only because of the family politics of father and sons, the strength of BJP in the Assembly has reduced to 66," he added.

Stressing that he hails from RSS and Hindutva background, Eshwarappa said that RSS and BJP are like two mothers and he is ready to sacrifice his life for both. He had been obliging to the top leadership of BJP only because of the lessons taught by RSS to respect elders.

"However, the water has now gone above the head. I had to sacrifice my minister's post earlier and later I was denied the MLA and MP tickets.

Therefore, I decided to contest independently. Those who were against me during the MP election, are with me now," he added.

Stating that he is supporting Raghupathi Bhat as a rebel candidate for MLC elections from Udupi, Eshwarappa said that Raghupathi hails from a background of Hindutva too and the party has done injustice to him by denying him a ticket.

A person who had taken a rally alongside anti-Hindu people, has been offered a ticket to contest from BJP from the graduates' constituency.

The party workers know the truth and have been supporting Bhat directly and indirectly, Eshwarappa said and expressed his hope about Raghupathi Bhat winning MLC elections.

"Nobody can remove me from BJP till my last breath". "This is the party we have built with our sweat and blood," he said.

'Handover Pendrive case to CBI'

Eshwarappa also urged the state government to handover the pendrive case to the CBI. SIT inquiry does not suffice in this case as it is under the control of the state government. Had the case been given to CBI, the accused would have dragged to India by now, he said.