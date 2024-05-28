BJP in Karnataka needs purification, says Eshwarappa

Mangaluru: Former minister K S Eshwarappa said that the BJP in the state, which is in the clutches of B S Yediyurappa and sons needs purification.
Addressing media persons at Patrika Bhavan in Mangaluru on Tuesday, he stated that like him, the honest workers of the party are disillusioned by B S Yediyurappa and his family.
"He has lost people's faith in Shikaripura itself. The Central leadership of the party is under an illusion that BJP in the state is standing only potential leader of B S Yediyurappa. One should not forget that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a fierce leader of Hindutva, is also a great leader of the Lingayat community," said Eshwarappa.
"It is sad that the BJP in the state is following Congress culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to end the dynasty politics in Congress. But, ironically, in Karnataka, the dynasty politics of Yediyurappa and his sons is encouraged."
"It is only because of the family politics of father and sons, the strength of BJP in the Assembly has reduced to 66," he added.
Stressing that he hails from RSS and Hindutva background, Eshwarappa said that RSS and BJP are like two mothers and he is ready to sacrifice his life for both. He had been obliging to the top leadership of BJP only because of the lessons taught by RSS to respect elders.
"However, the water has now gone above the head. I had to sacrifice my minister's post earlier and later I was denied the MLA and MP tickets.
Therefore, I decided to contest independently. Those who were against me during the MP election, are with me now," he added.
Stating that he is supporting Raghupathi Bhat as a rebel candidate for MLC elections from Udupi, Eshwarappa said that Raghupathi hails from a background of Hindutva too and the party has done injustice to him by denying him a ticket.
A person who had taken a rally alongside anti-Hindu people, has been offered a ticket to contest from BJP from the graduates' constituency.
The party workers know the truth and have been supporting Bhat directly and indirectly, Eshwarappa said and expressed his hope about Raghupathi Bhat winning MLC elections.
"Nobody can remove me from BJP till my last breath". "This is the party we have built with our sweat and blood," he said.
'Handover Pendrive case to CBI'
Eshwarappa also urged the state government to handover the pendrive case to the CBI. SIT inquiry does not suffice in this case as it is under the control of the state government. Had the case been given to CBI, the accused would have dragged to India by now, he said.
"Muslims are under the wrong notion that the Congress party will help them. While Congress was in power in the centre for a long time, has the muslim community developed ? They are still into meagre jobs such as scrap dealing and fruit selling," he said and accused that only because of the conspiracy by some anti-Nationalists, the entire muslim community is tagged as traitors. Congress was not able to improve the lives of dalits even.
Referring to the 'Namaz on the road' incident of Kankanady, Mangaluru, Eshwarappa urged the government to arrest the accused. He warned the CM and DCM that the appeasement politics will destroy them. If no action is initiated, it might lead to serious consequences, he said.
'Arrest the accused'
Reacting on the suicide of the Accountant of Valmiki Development Corporation, Eshwarappa urged to arrest the accused. Why does the Chief Minister follow double standards ? When the suicide of contractor Santhosh happened, they took a rally even though I stepped down from the minister's post, he recalled.
Regarding the alleged lock-up death case of Chennagiri, Eshwarappa lambasted Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara saying the latter is unfit to be a Home Minister. He had earlier stated that a person cannot be beaten to death in seven minutes. In that case, why the Sub-Inspector and other minister's were suspended, Eshwarappa asked.
Corporators Navinchandra, Ashwin, leaders Krishna Shenoy, Mahesh and Umesh Aradhaya were present in the press conference.