BJP, its predecessors worked with the British, says DK Shivakumar

Emphasising the contribution of the Congress to the struggle for India’s independence, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday called upon workers of the party to lay bare “those who had colluded with the British”.
Shivakumar, participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the KPCC office, said that while BJP leaders talk about patriotism, the forebearers of the saffron party had worked with the British to suppress movements challenging colonial rule.
“Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had written to the British, asking them to suppress the Quit India Movement. Today, his followers are questioning the Congress’ contribution to the country,” said Shivakumar.
Stating that more than 6.5 lakh Congressmen had laid down their lives to free India from the shackles of colonialism, Shivakumar exhorted all members of the party to take pride in the organisation’s legacy.
Shivakumar called on Congress workers to counter false narratives about the country’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
The deputy CM added that the state government was chalking out a detailed plan to commemorate the centenary of the Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress in 1924 - a historic event given that it was the only session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.
Published 15 August 2024, 22:56 IST