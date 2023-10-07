BJP-JD(S) alliance: We were kept out, says Sadananda Gowda

Mincing no words, former BJP chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda called out the saffron party for not consulting state functionaries before forging an alliance with JD(S) while also lamenting the delay in appointing a Leader of Opposition.

"Central leaders did not discuss this with us. We were kept out of this decision," Gowda told reporters on the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Gowda also tried to justify why state leaders were not consulted.

"Keeping national interests in mind, to strengthen the NDA and oppose the anti-people Congress administration, I think this was done with the larger intention of consolidating votes in various regions. But state leaders were kept out. Maybe because this was a national subject," he said.