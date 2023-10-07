BJP-JD(S) alliance: We were kept out, says Sadananda Gowda

Mincing no words, former BJP chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda called out the saffron party for not consulting state functionaries before forging an alliance with JD(S) while also lamenting the delay in appointing a Leader of Opposition.
"Central leaders did not discuss this with us. We were kept out of this decision," Gowda told reporters on the BJP-JD(S) alliance.
Gowda also tried to justify why state leaders were not consulted.
"Keeping national interests in mind, to strengthen the NDA and oppose the anti-people Congress administration, I think this was done with the larger intention of consolidating votes in various regions. But state leaders were kept out. Maybe because this was a national subject," he said.
Gowda's comments came after former BJP minister S T Somashekar said he is opposed to the alliance with JD(S).
Last month, the H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) joined BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight Congress in Karnataka. This resulted in a slew of Muslim leaders quitting JD(S).
What Gowda has said plays into the Congress' claim that the BJP-JD(S) alliance has upset leaders in both parties.
In June, Gowda had expressed his frustration against BJP for doing little to curb speculation that several sitting MPs may miss tickets to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Gowda represents Bangalore North in Lok Sabha.
Asked about the delay in the appointment of a Leader of the Opposition, Gowda said it has hurt people in the party.
"We're hurt. Things should have happened on time. This has hurt senior leaders and party workers," he said.
Gowda urged BJP central leadership to make a decision soon.
"It'll help speed up party organisation," he said.
"But as a party, we won't sit quiet just because some decisions have not happened."
In a telling remark, Gowda said decisions used to take place quickly in the BJP.
"But after the Assembly election defeat, why aren't state leaders being consulted? This is the question of every BJP worker and voter," he said.